Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Visits Qatar For Political Consultations

On January 26, 2024, Deputy Foreign of Azerbaijan, Yalchin Rafiyev, visited the State of Qatar, marking an important step in strengthening bilateral ties, Azernews reports.

The visit included the 5th meeting of consultations between the of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Qatar, where Rafiyev chaired the Azerbaijani delegation, while Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Sultan bin Saad Al Mureykhi, led the Qatari side.

The discussions covered a wide range of topics, including political and economic cooperation, joint efforts within the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, and other international organizations. Both sides also discussed enhancing collaboration in trade, investment, agriculture, tourism, education, and other sectors.

A key highlight of the visit was Rafiyev's meeting with Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Trade, where the importance of convening the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Joint Commission between Azerbaijan and Qatar was emphasized. Both parties agreed on the need to organize mutual trade missions and business forums to boost economic ties.

Additionally, Deputy Minister Rafiyev visited the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies (CHS) in Doha, meeting with its Director, Ghassan Elkahlout, and experts to discuss Azerbaijan's foreign policy, regional developments, and the situation in the South Caucasus and the Middle East.

Rafiyev also met with the leadership, faculty, and students at the Center for International and Regional Studies (CIRC) at Georgetown University in Qatar. During the session, he provided insights into Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities, the post-conflict period in the South Caucasus, the normalization process with Armenia, and ongoing reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. He also engaged with participants, answering their questions on these topics.

This visit underscores the growing diplomatic and economic relationship between Azerbaijan and Qatar, with both nations committed to further enhancing cooperation in various fields.