Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Visits Qatar For Political Consultations

On January 26, 2024, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan,
Yalchin Rafiyev, visited the State of Qatar, marking an important
step in strengthening bilateral ties, Azernews
reports.
The visit included the 5th meeting of Political consultations
between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Qatar,
where Rafiyev chaired the Azerbaijani delegation, while Minister of
State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Sultan bin Saad Al Mureykhi,
led the Qatari side.
The discussions covered a wide range of topics, including
political and economic cooperation, joint efforts within the UN,
the Non-Aligned Movement, and other international organizations.
Both sides also discussed enhancing collaboration in trade,
investment, agriculture, tourism, education, and other sectors.
A key highlight of the visit was Rafiyev's meeting with Ahmed
bin Mohammed Al Sayed, Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Trade,
where the importance of convening the next meeting of the
Intergovernmental Joint Commission between Azerbaijan and Qatar was
emphasized. Both parties agreed on the need to organize mutual
trade missions and business forums to boost economic ties.
Additionally, Deputy Minister Rafiyev visited the Center for
Conflict and Humanitarian Studies (CHS) in Doha, meeting with its
Director, Ghassan Elkahlout, and experts to discuss Azerbaijan's
foreign policy, regional developments, and the situation in the
South Caucasus and the Middle East.
Rafiyev also met with the leadership, faculty, and students at
the Center for International and Regional Studies (CIRC) at
Georgetown University in Qatar. During the session, he provided
insights into Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities, the
post-conflict period in the South Caucasus, the normalization
process with Armenia, and ongoing reconstruction efforts in the
liberated territories of Azerbaijan. He also engaged with
participants, answering their questions on these topics.
This visit underscores the growing diplomatic and economic
relationship between Azerbaijan and Qatar, with both nations
committed to further enhancing cooperation in various fields.
