(MENAFN) Russian military forces have reportedly seized control of Velikaya Novoselka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a town previously regarded as Ukraine’s last stronghold in southern Donbass. This key town, which was a critical part of Ukraine’s fortified defense line and served as a logistics hub, fell to Russian on Sunday, according to the Russian of Defense.



Velikaya Novoselka was part of the ‘Vremevka Ledge,’ a series of villages in western DPR that had been fortified by Ukrainian forces. The area had seen intense fighting during Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the summer of 2023, although Ukrainian forces had managed to capture several settlements. In November 2024, Russian troops launched a counteroffensive in the region, eventually encircling Velikaya Novoselka by January 2025 after taking smaller towns nearby.



The Russian Ministry of Defense released a video showing Russian soldiers, backed by drones and artillery, storming the town and raising the Russian flag over a central building. A later video depicted Russian soldiers walking through the town after its capture.



Since capturing Avdeevka in February 2024, Russian forces have been advancing steadily in Donbass, pushing Ukrainian troops out of nearly 200 settlements in 2024. Velikaya Novoselka had been one of the last significant towns under Ukrainian control in the region, with the remaining Ukrainian strongholds being Pokrovsk, Slavyansk, and Kramatorsk.



The Russian military’s continued advances are steadily diminishing Ukrainian control in the area, with Pokrovsk, once a key supply hub, now falling on the front lines of Russian progress.

