Musk instructs Germans to be ‘proud’

(MENAFN) Elon Musk made an unexpected appearance at a rally for the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in Halle, where he told supporters that Germans should not dwell on “past guilt” and should instead take pride in their culture and values. Musk emphasized that children should not bear the burden of the mistakes of previous generations, referencing Germany's Nazi history.



Musk’s comments align with his previous support for the AfD, which he believes is the only party capable of “saving Germany.” He has criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz and praised the AfD’s anti-immigration policies. His appearance came ahead of the German election on February 23, with the AfD polling at around 20%.



AfD leader Alice Weidel echoed Musk’s sentiments, encouraging supporters to “Make Germany Great Again,” mirroring Trump’s slogan. While the AfD is expected to do well, a coalition with mainstream parties remains unlikely. CDU leader Friedrich Merz, tipped to become chancellor, has vowed to implement strict anti-immigration laws, which the AfD sees as a positive development.

