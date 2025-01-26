Look: 60 Cars Lead Parade From Dubai To Abu Dhabi For Chinese New Year Celebrations

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Traditional Chinese folk songs filled the air in the scenic stables at the Dubai Equestrian Club, where the sounds of horses' hooves usually resonate. The Chinese New Year, also called the Spring Festival as it signifies the departure of winter and the welcoming of a more hopeful spring, will fall on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

This year is the Year of the Snake, which is the sixth animal in the 12-year cycle of the Chinese zodiac. According to traditional folklore, those born in the Year of the Snake will be wise, patient, and lucky.

This year's parade was different to the previous ones held within the past five years, Ou Boqian, consul general of the People's Republic of China, said. Instead of people leading the charge, New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) led the route from Dubai to Abu Dhabi.

Ou Boqian. Photo: Supplied

“Today we invite nearly 60 New Energy Vehicles from about 13 Chinese vehicle companies, driving all the way from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, and I think it's a very good moment for us to showcase the Chinese new vehicles to the people of the UAE,” she told Khaleej Times.

Dozens of new Chinese Electronic Vehicles (EVs) from different companies were also on display, including ones that are not yet in the UAE market.

Boqian added that this Spring Festival marks the first one after the celebration was added to UNESCO's representative list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.“Spring Festival belongs to the whole world so we hope people from all over the world can join us to celebrate this special moment,” she said.

Performances included the lion dance, martial arts, traditional Chinese folk music, and even a traditional Khaleeji firqa (band). The crowds that thronged in the courtyard were as diverse as the performances themselves.

Gianluca Salvicchi, an Italian resident who moved to the UAE just last month, said that a big part of his life is linked to China since he lived in Shanghai for five years after learning the language and falling in love with the culture.“I'm grateful that even the consulate here welcomed me and invited me to this event,” he added.

After the showcasing of energy vehicles and traditional performances at the Dubai Equestrian Club near Al Qudra, guests were taken to another location in Al Marmoom, right in the heart of the desert, where they got to plant seeds and enjoy another round of cultural festivities.

Wang Jing, a Chinese resident who has been living in the UAE since 2011, said this year's event was the biggest in terms of attendance, compared to other events he attended for the Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai. He added that these festivities are a way for the country's Chinese residents to feel at home and celebrate the New Year, not only with other members of the Chinese community, but with the UAE as a whole.