JTB, Galicia Sign Mou To Promote Religious Tourism, Cultural Dialogue

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Board (JTB) and the of Galicia, Spain, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the FITUR 2025 in Madrid, marking a significant step towards strengthening cultural and religious tourism ties between the two sides.

The MoU was signed at the Galicia Pavilion following a press at the JTB stand, attended by key officials and prominent representatives.

JTB Director General Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat said that the agreement aims to two renowned pilgrimage routes: Spain's "Camino de Santiago" and Jordan's "Elijah's Path," according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The cooperation seeks to celebrate the shared cultural and religious heritage of both nations, with a focus on revitalizing the historical significance of Elijah's Path by connecting it to the Camino de Santiago, Arabiyat said adding that the initiative aims to encourage tourists to explore the unique spiritual and cultural experiences offered by both regions.

The MoU also sets the stage for enhanced collaboration between tourism operators in both Jordan and Spain to develop comprehensive pilgrimage programs.

Arabiyat stressed that the partnership will highlight the Christian heritage of both countries, particularly Jordan's rich religious history while showcasing Jordan's Christian sites alongside the world-famous Camino de Santiago, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Speakers at the event underscored the importance of the partnership in fostering cultural dialogue and mutual understanding.

Both the JTB and the Government of Galicia called for international support for the initiative, which aims to promote religious tourism as a bridge for global peace and cooperation.

Egeria, a 4th-century Christian pilgrim, is celebrated as the first recorded female explorer. Her pilgrimage to the Holy Land, including Jordan, is documented in her writings, which offer a valuable link between history and the present.

Egeria's Journey included visits to significant religious sites such as Mount Nebo, the baptismal site of Jesus Christ, and other key locations along Elijah's Path, providing a unique perspective on the region's sacred history.