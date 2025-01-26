Narrative Summit Unveils The Storyteller Award To Empower Young Egyptian Creators

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) In a groundbreaking initiative to spotlight young Egyptian creative talent, the Narrative PR Summit has introduced The Storyteller Award, a competition designed to inspire and empower emerging content creators. The award, part of Egypt's first and leading nation branding platform, seeks to showcase Egypt's vibrant and contemporary image while reinforcing its position as a pioneer across multiple sectors.

This year's competition will be judged by an illustrious jury led by the legendary Tarek Nour, Chairman of United Services and founder of TN Communications. He will be joined by leading figures from Egypt's creative industries, including Tarek El Ganainy, founder of TVision Media Production; Lamia Kamel, founder of the Narrative PR Summit and Managing Director of CC Plus and Flair Magazine; Amy Mowafi, founder of Mo4 Network; Ahmed Ebeid, founder and Managing Director of RMC Worldwide; renowned cinema director Ahmed Wahba; and Kareem Abou Gamrah, founder and CEO of Peace Cake.

Speaking about the initiative, Lamia Kamel emphasized the importance of nurturing young talent to redefine Egypt's image on the global stage.“This award reflects our commitment to supporting young Egyptian storytellers and empowering them to express their vision of Egypt's contemporary narrative,” she said.“By providing a platform for creative expression, we aim to showcase the narratives of young influencers, podcasters, and digital creators and invite them to join the journey of rebranding Egypt.”

The competition features five diverse categories to cater to various creative disciplines:

The Best Feature Film Award: Recognizing impactful documentary works of up to five minutes.

The Creative Digital Content Award: Celebrating short, innovative videos under one minute, designed for digital platforms.

The Visual Arts and Multimedia Award: Highlighting artistic creations that seamlessly fuse creativity with technology.

The Camera-Based Reportage Award: Focusing on personal, on-camera storytelling that conveys impactful yet simple ideas.

The Photographic Storytelling Award: Honoring captivating photo series that together narrate a cohesive and compelling story.

According to Kamel, the jury has been carefully curated to include experts from various fields, ensuring a comprehensive and well-rounded evaluation process.“The jury panel reflects a wide age and discipline diversity, which guarantees a thorough assessment of each entry's artistic and creative value,” she added.

Participants are required to submit original works that effectively convey compelling messages. The competition encourages innovation by allowing the use of artificial intelligence tools, provided they are employed in a relevant and creative manner. All submissions must be entirely personal work and protected by intellectual property rights.

The finalists-three from each category-will be announced on April 1, 2025. Winners will be revealed and celebrated during the ninth edition of the Narrative PR Summit, which will be held from April 7-9, 2025, in Egypt's stunning Red Sea governorate.

The Summit itself promises to be a high-profile event, held under the auspices of several key ministries, including Planning, Economic Development, International Cooperation, Investment, and Youth and Sports. With strategic guidance from the private sector, the Summit will host prominent speakers, including senior government officials, industry experts, and influential business leaders from Egypt and abroad.

By incorporating The Storyteller Award into its agenda, the Narrative PR Summit continues its mission to empower young talent and foster a new generation of creators who will redefine and elevate Egypt's global narrative. As the Red Sea governorate gears up to host this prestigious event, all eyes will be on the next wave of storytellers poised to shape the nation's future.