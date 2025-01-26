Cabinet Approves Key Water, Agriculture Projects, Endorses Reforms For Disability Rights Council

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 26 (Petra) – The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Jafar Hassan, approved measures to advance critical service projects in the water and sectors and introduced reforms to support the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.The Cabinet approved amendments to an agreement with the European for Reconstruction and Development to secure additional funding for the Ain Ghazal wastewater project, ensuring its completion before the year's end. The project includes constructing a transmission line to transfer wastewater to the al-Khirbet al-Samra station for treatment.Additionally, the Cabinet endorsed the Jordan Valley Water Resources Support Project with €24.3 million in financing from the European Investment Bank. The initiative aims to rehabilitate irrigation networks, reduce water losses by partially replacing the King Abdullah Canal with a closed carrier, and construct a water storage tank to support farmers during droughts.In Aqaba, approximately 1,300 dunums of land in Ridan al-Aqiliya and Bir Madhkur were allocated for agricultural projects, including fodder production, to boost local agricultural output and create job opportunities. Lease agreements stipulate project completion within three years.The Cabinet also approved tax settlements for 674 companies and taxpayers to stimulate economic activity and encourage investment as part of Jordan's economic modernization vision.In another development, the Cabinet endorsed amendments to the administrative organization system of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. The reforms aim to enhance the council's operations, support initiatives for disability rights, and strengthen coordination with donor agencies while ensuring the professional development of staff.