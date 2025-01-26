FM: Jordan Will Not Block 2 Nationals Released In Gaza Deal From Entering Kingdom

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 26 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister, of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi said on Sunday that Jordan was not part of arrangements for the Gaza prisoner swap deal, which the Kingdom has supported, stressed its full implementation, consolidation of the ceasefire, and the immediate entry of humanitarian aid to the entire Gaza Strip."The established truth is that Jordan protects its interests, constants, and people," Safadi wrote on X."Jordan did not stop either of its two nationals, who were released in the prisoner swap deal, from entering the Kingdom, and they will enter if they decide to leave Palestine for the Kingdom," he said.