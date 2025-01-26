Digital Economy Minister, Orange Jordan CEO Explore Launching Digital Initiatives

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 26 (Petra) – of Digital and Entrepreneurship, Sami Smeirat, discussed future plans to launch additional initiatives building on decades of achievements in digital transformation during a visit to Orange Jordan.According to a statement by Orange Jordan on Sunday, the visit highlighted the ongoing efforts of both parties to strengthen their partnership and actively contribute to national economic growth and entrepreneurship. The company presented its projects and digital achievements aimed at positioning Jordan as a distinctive regional technology hub.Smeirat praised Orange's role in advancing the digital economy and entrepreneurship landscape, as well as empowering youth to unleash their potential and fostering innovation and creativity, which he described as key drivers of progress.Orange Jordan CEO, Philippe Mansour, expressed gratitude for the ministry's continued support in efforts to enable a sustainable digital economy and foster an environment conducive to entrepreneurship.