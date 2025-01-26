Qatar Chamber Seeks To Enhance Collaboration With Turkiye Metals Exporters Association

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber met on Sunday with a Turkish delegation representing the Istanbul Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Exporters' Association to discuss ways to enhance collaboration in the metals and strengthen co-operation between Qatari and Turkish businessmen.

Speaking at the meeting, Noora al-Awlan, director of Research and Studies at the chamber, said Qatar-Turkiye relations have seen significant development at all levels, noting that bilateral trade stood at QR4.75bn in 2023. She highlighted the mutual investments established in both countries across various sectors, describing Turkiye as“an important trade partner for Qatar.”

Al-Awlan emphasised that the meeting presents a valuable opportunity to promote trade and strengthen co-operation between Qatari and Turkish companies by fostering joint projects and partnerships. She also reaffirmed the chamber's commitment to enhancing collaboration among business owners from both sides.

Mohamed al-Fateh, the commercial attaché at the Turkish Embassy in Qatar, emphasised the close relations between Qatar and Turkiye across all sectors, particularly in the commercial and economic fields.

He highlighted the shared desire to strengthen these ties and expand mutual investments, adding that the delegation's 13 participating companies are eager to explore investment opportunities in Qatar and establish new partnerships.

Ebru Kutlualp, chief of Metals Industry Development at the Istanbul Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Exporters Association, delivered a presentation on the association, its services, and the numerous opportunities for co-operation with the Qatari side. She said all exports from companies under the association are distributed within the EU and emphasised their desire to expand into the Middle East region, including Qatar.

