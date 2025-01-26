Bamyan Residents Decry Lack Of Adequate Health Facilities

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

BAMYAN CITY (Pajhwok): Residents of central Bamyan province are voicing their concern over the shortage of specialized medical care and inadequate facilities at local centers, urging the to take swift action to address these pressing issues.

However, officials acknowledge their concerns and assure \improvements.

According to \residents, specialized departments such as neurology, dermatology, and ear, nose, and throat (ENT) wards are not available in Bamyan's health centers, forcing patients to to other provinces for diagnosis and treatment.

Chaman Ali, a patient suffering from back pain, says,“I've been in pain for two weeks. After several visits to health centers in Bamyan and taking \prescribed medication, I still haven't recovered.”

He added \due to the lack of advanced equipment like MRI machines, his condition cannot be diagnosed in Bamyan, leaving him with no choice but to travel to Kabul for treatment.

Haider Karimi, another resident, pointed out that the provincial hospital in Bamyan lacked adequate facilities, and many patients were forced to travel to Kabul or other provinces for medical care.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ramadan Ibrahimi, an internal medicine doctor, acknowledged the health challenges in the province, saying,“The lack of specialized departments and medical facilities has caused significant difficulties for patients.”

He urged the Ministry of Public Health and other relevant organizations to take serious action to address these issues.

In response, officials at the Bamyan Department of Public Health said that health centers in the province are addressing patients' needs based on their existing capacity and specialized staff.

Dr. Jawad Hakimi, the director of the Bamyan Department of Public Health, said,“Currently, 118 health centers are operational in Bamyan, each serving patients according to available resources and capacity.”

He also noted that four health centers in four districts are set to be equipped with necessary facilities in the future, which will help alleviate some of the problems faced by local residents.

Hakimi explained that population growth, dispersed settlements, and patients traveling from neighboring provinces have created challenges for the provincial hospital. In some cases, this makes it difficult to provide adequate services and medication.

He emphasized the need for the hospital to be upgraded to a regional hospital, given the current population and over 1,000 daily visitors to the provincial hospital. This upgrade would allow for the recruitment of more specialists and the provision of additional resources.

Hakimi also stressed that efforts are underway to upgrade the provincial hospital and meet its needs. The Department of Public Health has shared \health related issues and needs of the people with MoPH and the Aga Khan Foundation, which is responsible for providing health services.

