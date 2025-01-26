Patrick Mimran The Unexpected Art

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Patrick MimranNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Unexpected billboard art projectEvery day, the maxi led wall overlooking one of the main junctions in the historic center of Milan features the aphorisms of the French artist. Among the advertisements of major brands, every day from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM, 480 intervals of 15 seconds each will question passersby on conceptual themes related to art and lifeImagine yourself stopped at the pedestrian crossing light at Piazza XXV Aprile in Milan, between the end of Corso Como and Via Garibaldi, on any day from today until the end of January. On the large LED wall that rotates advertisements for major international fashion and design brands, a phrase suddenly appears, black on a white background: Art is still not where you think you're going to find it.You are watching one of the 15-second segments that, on that digital billboard, make up the Milan edition of the Art Billboard Project by the French multimedia artist Patrick Mimran (Paris, 1956). Until January 31, 2025, in fact, every day from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM, the LED wall will display the artist's aphorisms 480 times for a total of 120 daily minutes.The Art Billboard Project was born more than twenty years ago in New York when the Chelsea neighborhood became the epicenter of the art world with the opening of many important international galleries.Patrick Mimran chooses this very context to begin expressing his opinions on art, renting billboards in the heart of the neighborhood – between 22nd and 23rd streets – designed to challenge the certainties of that world.The Art Billboard Project offers the artist the opportunity to explain in a simple and direct way their thoughts and perspectives regarding Art. The entire project is, in fact, a work of art that highlights perspectives in direct opposition or controversial views regarding the state of artists and the art world in general.Almost immediately, the project expanded, reaching countries such as, among others, Japan, France, and Italy. With these billboards, Mimran engages people in conversations about topics they are not accustomed to, in urban contexts where they do not expect to find them.For this Italian edition of the project, the artist has chosen Piazza XXV Aprile in the heart of the area that has developed the most in recent years and that arouses the most interest on various levels: commercial, tourist, cultural. The area of the square, recently redeveloped, between Corso Garibaldi, Corso Como, and Piazza Gae Aulenti, is characterized by a continuous buzz of people at all hours, also thanks to the nearby Garibaldi Station: the large 90-square-meter LED wall, chosen to host his project, is in fact seen every day by about 180,000 people."This new project in Milan piqued my curiosity because it was the first time I worked with LED panels. – Says Patrick Mimran – Thanks to this technology, I can create an additional surprise effect by incorporating my aphorisms among various advertising messages. The abrupt change of subject, in fact, is doubly intriguing because, on one hand, the attention paid to the ads is increased by the change of subject, while the display of the aphorisms at regular intervals encourages the viewer to stay longer to see the next one. An approach that benefits both the advertiser and the artist and adds value to both messages.Born in Paris in 1956, Patrick Mimran is a multidisciplinary artist. Since the 1980s, he has created works and installations using almost all possible media and supports, ranging from photography to technology, from music to multimedia.Patrick Mimran. Art Billboard Project - MilanJanuary 16 – 31, 2025Piazza XXV Aprile, MilanEvery day from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM15-second digital slots each, for a total of 480 passages and 120 minutes per dayPress OfficeLara Facco P&C

