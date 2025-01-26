Coalition Of Devices Delivers Over 100,000 Gadgets To Education Facilities In Past Year - Zelenska

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Coalition of Devices has managed to donate over 100,000 gadgets for Ukrainian students and teachers throughout the past 12 months.

First Lady Olena Zelenska reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

Zelenska recalled that "a year ago, the Olena Zelenska Foundation, the of Education and Science of Ukraine, and the Ministry of Digital Transformation launched the Coalition of Devices. The project rallied international organizations, governments, and philanthropists to provide Ukrainian students and teachers with gadgets for high-quality learning."

"And now, a year later, we see important results of the Coalition's work: we managed to attract over 100,000 gadgets for students and teachers (some of them are scheduled for delivery in March and April)," the First Lady noted.

According to Zelenska,“the priority for providing gadgets is frontline and border regions, where in-person classes are temporarily unavailable.”

“It is important that the process is completely transparent – ​​the Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Digital Affairs have created a special dashboard where anyone can track the number of devices transferred to specific settlements or educational facilities,” Zelenska emphasized.

She noted that due to the full-scale invasion, about 434,000 students in Ukraine were deprived of access to in-person education. The top-priority critical need for gadgets, estimated at 125,461 devices, is almost covered. The Ministry of Education and Science expects to fully cover the need before year-end.

“Over the entire period of its work, the Olena Zelenska Foundation has provided more than 65,000 schoolchildren and teachers with tablets and laptops, including devices donated within the Device Coalition,” the First Lady added.

Zelenska thanked UNICEF, UNESCO, Google, Apple, Amazon, governments, partners from the UAE, Serbia, Japan, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and everyone who joined in for the major result.

“Ensuring non-stop education for children is an important priority for the state and one of the key goals of the Foundation,” the First Lady emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the government of the United Arab Emirates, through to the Olena Zelenska Foundation, donated 930 laptops to educational facilities in the Kherson urban territorial community.