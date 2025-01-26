Int'l Turkic Culture And Heritage Foundation Holds Second Expert Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A second expert meeting has been held at the headquarters of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation in Baku to prepare for the Council meeting, Azernews reports.

Representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Culture of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkiye, as well as employees of the organization, participated in the meeting.

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova, provided detailed information about the activities of the Foundation in 2024 and emphasized that more than 74 projects and events have been carried out.

"Among our significant projects are the completion of the restoration and reconstruction of the house-museum of Alakul Osmonov in Bishkek as part of the summit held in Astana, the preparation of a catalog of Turkic cultural heritage in accordance with the document 'Looking at the Turkic World 2040' and the initiative TURKTIME, support for the V World Nomad Games, the implementation of a program for the exchange of experience and knowledge among specialists in the management of Turkic cultural heritage in Istanbul, the publication of book series titled 'Famous Personalities of the Turkic World,' 'Jewelers of Turkic Literature,' and 'Scientific Treasures of the Turkic World,' as well as the international conference in Baku on 'Studying and Protecting the History and Cultural Heritage of the Turkic World from the UNESCO Perspective,' and the international scientific conference and exhibition dedicated to the 950th anniversary of the first encyclopedic dictionary of Turkic languages, 'Divani Lüğət at-Türk,' written by the prominent Turkic scholar Mahmud Kashgari in the 11th century at UNESCO's headquarters in Paris," she added.

The meeting also involved detailed discussions on changes to the organization's regulatory documents and on projects aimed at promoting, preserving, and restoring the rich heritage of the Turkic world included in the Foundation's action plan for 2025-2026. The agenda of the meeting also addressed issues of expanding cooperation in the preservation of the cultural heritage of Turkic peoples.

It should be noted that Kazakhstan is currently chairing the Foundation's Council this year. The second council meeting, which will include the participation of the culture ministers of the founding countries of the Foundation, is scheduled to take place on February 7 in Astana.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organisation carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.