Int'l Turkic Culture And Heritage Foundation Holds Second Expert Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
A second expert meeting has been held at the headquarters of the
International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation in Baku to
prepare for the Council meeting, Azernews
reports.
Representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and
Culture of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkiye, as well
as employees of the organization, participated in the meeting.
President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage
Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova, provided detailed information about
the activities of the Foundation in 2024 and emphasized that more
than 74 projects and events have been carried out.
"Among our significant projects are the completion of the
restoration and reconstruction of the house-museum of Alakul
Osmonov in Bishkek as part of the summit held in Astana, the
preparation of a catalog of Turkic cultural heritage in accordance
with the document 'Looking at the Turkic World 2040' and the
initiative TURKTIME, support for the V World Nomad Games, the
implementation of a program for the exchange of experience and
knowledge among specialists in the management of Turkic cultural
heritage in Istanbul, the publication of book series titled 'Famous
Personalities of the Turkic World,' 'Jewelers of Turkic
Literature,' and 'Scientific Treasures of the Turkic World,' as
well as the international conference in Baku on 'Studying and
Protecting the History and Cultural Heritage of the Turkic World
from the UNESCO Perspective,' and the international scientific
conference and exhibition dedicated to the 950th anniversary of the
first encyclopedic dictionary of Turkic languages, 'Divani Lüğət
at-Türk,' written by the prominent Turkic scholar Mahmud Kashgari
in the 11th century at UNESCO's headquarters in Paris," she
added.
The meeting also involved detailed discussions on changes to the
organization's regulatory documents and on projects aimed at
promoting, preserving, and restoring the rich heritage of the
Turkic world included in the Foundation's action plan for
2025-2026. The agenda of the meeting also addressed issues of
expanding cooperation in the preservation of the cultural heritage
of Turkic peoples.
It should be noted that Kazakhstan is currently chairing the
Foundation's Council this year. The second council meeting, which
will include the participation of the culture ministers of the
founding countries of the Foundation, is scheduled to take place on
February 7 in Astana.
Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation
focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member
countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with
partners in third nations.
The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and
promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and
funding various activities, projects, and programs.
The organisation carries out its activities in cooperation with
TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.
MENAFN26012025000195011045ID1109130234
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.