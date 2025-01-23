Kimberly M. Thomas, Esq., Named 2024 Healthicity Compliance Officer Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DRAPER, UT, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Healthicity is proud to announce Kimberly M. Thomas, Esq., as the 2024 Compliance Officer of the Year. This prestigious award celebrates healthcare compliance professionals who go above and beyond to foster safer, more compliant practices across the industry.



This year's award received nominations from across the country, showcasing the dedication and expertise of compliance leaders nationwide.



Thomas serves as the Corporate Compliance Officer at Blanchard Valley System (BVHS) in Findlay, Ohio. With more than 15 years of experience in compliance leadership and a distinguished background in health law, Kimberly has made a profound impact on healthcare compliance through her innovative approach, meticulous oversight, and unwavering commitment to excellence.



Her notable accomplishments include:



-Spearheading the implementation of a comprehensive Corporate Compliance Program for Blanchard Valley Health System.



-Conducting proactive audits and reviews to ensure regulatory adherence.



-Providing strategic legal counsel to address risk and compliance challenges effectively.



-Educating future healthcare professionals as an adjunct faculty member at Ohio Northern University.





“I'm honored to receive this award,” Thomas said.“BVHS has a great compliance team, and, while I am pleased Healthicity is recognizing my work, compliance is a team effort and not something one individual can do alone. I'm proud to be in this role at this organization and to work with this team every day.”



Beyond her professional endeavors, Kimberly is an active advocate in her community. She serves on various boards and committees, including Welcome to a New Life and the Hancock County Crisis Prevention committee, driving meaningful change and supporting those in need.



"Kimberly has an exceptional track record of building and managing a highly effective compliance program,” said Brian Burton, Healthicity Chief Compliance & Privacy Officer.“She excels at collaborating with key stakeholders and empowering her compliance team to make sound, ethical decisions, always prioritizing patient care and safety.”



As part of this recognition, Healthicity will donate $1,000 to Welcome to a New Life, reflecting her commitment to giving back and making a difference beyond the workplace.



The Healthicity Compliance Officer of the Year Award was established to spotlight the critical work of compliance professionals who safeguard the integrity of healthcare operations.





About Healthicity



Healthicity is driven to bring simplicity to healthcare compliance and medical auditing. Healthicity's auditing, compliance, and analytics solutions save time for compliance and auditing professionals and help create a safer environment for patients. The company's Compliance Manager platform is an all-in-one solution to streamline compliance programs and Audit Manager+ allows total oversight of auditing programs.

Megan Duggan

Healthicity

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.