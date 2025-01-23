Toothpaste Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 31.09 Billion By 2033, Growing At A CAGR Of 3.87% | Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global toothpaste size was valued at USD 22.09 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 22.94 billion in 2025 to USD 31.09 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.87% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toothpaste is an essential commodity for every individual as it removes dirt from the teeth as well as the mouth and helps in maintaining oral hygiene. As per the needs of the consumers, several types of toothpaste are available on the market, such as anti-cavity, anti-gingivitis, desensitizing, tartar control, whitening, and natural or herbal toothpaste. The demand for toothpaste has witnessed an increase in sales due to extensive endorsement and advertisements concerning the consequence of using toothpaste and the troubles of not maintaining oral hygiene. Individuals from every age group encounter dental issues at least once in their life span. At present, the changes in behaviors of the consumers are visible with the superior espousal of oral or tooth care products, which is likely to strengthen in the coming years leading to market growth.

Market Dynamics

Consumer Awareness About Oral Hygiene and Rapid Advancements in Oral Care Products to Drive the Global Toothpaste Market

As more people learn the benefits of using toothpaste and brushing their teeth properly, they become more aware of the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene. Using toothpaste and brushing teeth can protect a person from developing many oral diseases, such as dental caries, halitosis, xerostomia, and plaque buildup on the teeth. Additionally, mouth cancer, which is primarily brought on by unhygienic oral conditions, is the ninth most serious cancer in the world. Dentists are helping to spread the word about the value of practicing good oral hygiene. To maintain oral and general health conditions worldwide, awareness of oral and dental hygiene is growing, fueling market expansion.

Modern oral care companies are quickly improving their manufactured goods. For instance, Colgate Palmolive introduced its brand-new product, toothpaste, designed especially for people with diabetes. Additionally, this toothpaste contains ayurvedic ingredients like Jamun, Neem, and Amla, which are well-known for effective treatments for oral health problems among diabetics. Additionally, innovations like organic toothpaste are made of natural ingredients and do not contain any harsh chemicals. Consumers quickly shifted from conventional to natural toothpaste in many areas, which can be attributed to toothpaste's overabundance of chemicals. As a result, innovations are developed in response to consumer demands and needs, driving the expansion of the toothpaste market and increasing toothpaste consumption among consumers.

Recyclable Toothpaste to Create Global Toothpaste Market Opportunities

Since a few years ago, toothpaste packaging has been manufactured using single-use plastic worldwide. Plastic toothpaste tubes end up in landfills and the ocean, causing damage to the environment. Globally, estimated billions of toothpaste tubes are discarded annually. In addition, toothpaste tubes are composed of plastic and aluminum, which increases environmental waste and makes recycling them nearly impossible. Therefore, it is impossible to reduce the environmental footprints of humans.

As a result, major players in the industry have invested in the development of recyclable toothpaste tubes. Colgate Palmolive, the company that owns the Colgate brand, is about to launch a campaign to use and produce 100% recyclable toothpaste tubes by 2025. In addition, several of the world's largest companies intend to switch to recyclable packaging to introduce sustainable products and packaging to the market. As a result, it is anticipated that the market will experience tremendous growth over the forecast period.

Regional Insight

The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% by 2030. This rapid expansion is primarily attributable to the country's increasingly digitalized economy and rapid technological advancements co-occurring. This region has the most inhabitants compared to the rest of the area. Local toothpaste, such as herbal or natural, is preferred by this population. In addition, they invest heavily in grooming, resulting in market expansion. India and China are the region's most significant contributors to this revenue.

In recent years, countries like China and India have experienced rapid economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region, an emerging market. These countries' enormous populations contribute to the region's high demand for toothpaste. Asia-Pacific consumers are price-conscious and prefer locally produced, culturally acceptable goods. Typically, natural and herbal products are preferred over those containing synthetic ingredients. In addition, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience rapid growth during the forecast period due to an increase in the number of working individuals willing to spend money on grooming products. This is expected to create a tremendous opportunity to expand the market. Additionally, the sale of toothpaste, such as herbal and whitening varieties, is rising due to urbanization and increasing disposable income.

Europe holds a revenue share of USD 6,580 million, expanding at a CAGR of 3.10%. In this region, the demand for toothpaste that whitens teeth and cares for gums and enamel is growing. As a result of the preference of European consumers for eco-friendly and recyclable products, several market participants in this region produce this type of product. This drives market expansion. In the United Kingdom, toothpaste for whitening teeth and toothpaste for caring for gums and enamel are both in high demand. As a result, traditional toothpaste dominates the market significantly. In addition, Colgate has introduced natural-ingredient toothpaste packaged in recyclable tubes in France, where plastic recycling is currently in progress. European consumers are increasingly drawn to natural and eco-friendly products.

Additionally, as consumer awareness of natural products increases, herbal toothpaste is gaining popularity. In addition, covid had a negligible impact on the global market for oral care products. Therefore, the toothpaste market will continue to trend in the same direction. In addition, whitening and regular toothpaste will continue to be the most dynamic products on the European market.

Key Highlights



Based on the product type, the conventional toothpaste section will hold supremacy in the market, growing at a CAGR of 3.34%.

Based on the end-user, the adult segment is expected to hold the largest market share and grow at a CAGR of 4.72%.

Based on the distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket section will dominate the market, growing at a CAGR of 4.38%. Based on regional analysis, the Asia-Pacific region holds the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% by 2030.

Competitive Players

P&GUnileverGSKPatanjaliHenkel AGArm & HammerDabur International LtdJohnson & JohnsonAmwayColgate Palmolive

Recent Developments



In February 2022, a recyclable toothpaste tube was launched by Colgate Palmolive.

In March 2022, a new product under its Crest segment called Densify was launched by P&G. This product vigorously reconstructs tooth density. In May 2022, toothpaste containing natural baking soda was launched by Arm & Hammer.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type



Conventional Toothpaste

Herbal Toothpaste Whitening & Sensitive Toothpaste

By End-user



Kids Adults

By Distribution Channel



Supermarket/Hypermarket

Independent Retail Stores

Pharmacy Online Stores

By Region



Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America LAMEA

