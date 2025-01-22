According To A New Study By Originality.Ai, There Has Been A 279.2% Increase In AI-Generated Google Reviews

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

According to a new study by Originality, there has been a 279.2% increase in AI-generated reviews from 2019 to 2024.

COLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study by Originality , the most accurate AI content detector, there has been a 279.2% increase in AI-generated Google reviews from 2019 to 2024, with nearly one in five reviews (19%) flagged as AI-generated in 2024 alone- raising significant concerns about the authenticity of feedback.The study highlights the growing challenge for consumers and businesses to differentiate between genuine and fabricated reviews and calls for proactive measures to preserve trust in digital marketplaces.Key Findings:- From 2019 to 2024, the proportion of AI-generated reviews on Google grew by a whopping 279.2%.- On average, 8.4% of all Google reviews from 2019 to 2024 were identified as AI-generated.- AI-generated reviews nearly doubled from 12.21% in 2023 to 19% in 2024.- That means nearly one in five Google reviews were AI-generated last year alone.Implications for Consumers and Businesses:The findings raise pressing concerns about the authenticity of online reviews, a cornerstone for many purchasing decisions. AI-generated reviews, often designed to mimic genuine consumer opinions, risk misleading customers and undermining the trust that businesses and consumers place in platforms like Google.A Call to ActionThis research highlights the critical need for businesses, consumers, and platforms to work together to preserve the integrity of online reviews. By understanding the prevalence of AI-generated content and its potential impacts, stakeholders can implement strategies to ensure a more authentic digital marketplace.Read the full study here:

Jonathan Gillham

Originality

+1 705-888-8355

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.