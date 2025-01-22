Insulated Water Bottle Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 3.18 Billion, Expanding At A Noteworthy CAGR Of 3.4% By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Insulated Water Bottle Industry

Insulated Water Bottle Sales Growth Being Nudged through Innovations in Material and Designs: Fact Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a revised research report published by Fact, the global Insulated Water Bottle is projected to reach a size of US$ 2.27 billion in 2024 and further advance at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2034.The functionality of insulated water bottles has been improving due to ongoing technological improvements in material as well as design methods. Among them is double-wall vacuum insulation, which effectively slows down the transfer of heat and prolongs the temperature of liquids. It is made up of two vacuum-separated stainless steel layers. Premium stainless steel is used by businesses because it is long-lasting and resistant to corrosion. These innovations contribute to the bottles' sleek, modern appearance and improve their longevity and thermal efficiency.Over the next ten years, the North American region is projected to hold a high portion of the worldwide insulated water bottle market. The early adoption and widespread use of stainless steel water bottles are helping the region's market to grow. In addition, the growing number of people who are interested in fitness and who participate in sports and outdoor activities are driving the expansion of the industry in North America. Sales of insulated water bottles are growing at a better rate in East Asia in comparison with other regions due to growing demand from the millennial generation.Click to Request a Sample of this Report for Additional Market InsightsKey Takeaways from Insulated Water Bottle Market Study:The global insulated water bottle market is projected to reach US$ 3.18 billion by 2034-end. North America is expected to account for 24.3% of the global market share by the end of 2034.The East Asia market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 509.6 million in 2024. In 2024, China is set to hold 48.9% of the market share in the East Asia region.By type, demand for fine mouth insulated water bottles is projected to rise at 3.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Sales of insulated water bottles in South Korea are forecasted to increase at 4.1% CAGR through 2034.“To attract more consumers and boost profitability, leading insulated water bottle manufacturers are concentrating on growing their product lines with various styles, dimensions, and functionalities,” says Fact analystLeading Players Driving Innovation in the Insulated Water Bottle Market:The Key Players in the Infant Insulated Water Bottle Industry include Cayman Fitness; Fnova; Geysa; Healthy Human; Hydro Flask; Mira; Rehydrate-Pro; Thermos; Nutribullet; CamelBak; Sigg Switzerland AG; Klean Kanteen; Contigo Brands.Country-wise Insights:In 2024, the North American market is projected to account for 23.9% of the global market for insulated water bottles. The region's market is expanding thanks to the widespread and early adoption of stainless steel water bottles. Aside from this, the region's market is expanding due to the growing number of fitness enthusiasts, sports engagement, and outdoor activities. In 2024, the East Asian market will account for 22.4% of the global market, and over the next ten years, sales are expected to grow at a 3.7% CAGR. Because of the growing demand for insulated water bottles from the millennial generation, the East Asian market is growing more quickly than other markets.What is influencing the US market for insulated water bottles?The demand for insulated water bottles is being driven by the United States' strong emphasis on fitness and outdoor activities. Athletes, hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts typically need reliable hydration solutions that can maintain beverage temperatures in a variety of scenarios, whether it is extremely hot or extremely cold. As a result, they frequently use insulated water bottles. This choice stems from the effective temperature retention, longevity, and convenience that insulated water bottles offer. To reach a wider audience, a number of businesses in the nation are providing customizing choices. Customers are free to select any product's color, size, and design.Why Are Japan's Insulated Water Bottle Manufacturers Succeeding?Given Japan's demanding work culture and long hours spent away from home, convenience is essential. Because they allow consumers to keep their beverages at the perfect temperature throughout their busy day, insulated water bottles are becoming more and more popular throughout. These bottles offer employees a practical option to stay hydrated while still juggling their busy and unpredictable schedules because they maintain beverages hot or cold for a long period of time.Get a Custom Analysis for Targeted Research Solutions:Metal-Insulated Water Bottles Gaining Popularity Worldwide:Compared to other types, the demand for metal-insulated bottles is growing more quickly because of their durability, efficient thermal performance, and safety. Stainless steel, which is used extensively in the construction of these bottles, provides superior insulating qualities that prolong the time that the liquid inside stays hot or cold. They are also appealing to people since they are impervious to impacts, corrosion, and offensive scents.Customers who are concerned about their health are drawn to metal-insulated bottles because they don't contain dangerous chemicals such as BPA, which can occasionally be discovered in plastic bottles. As a result, their popularity is rising. Additionally, the use of plastic is forbidden in various countries, which increases demand for metal bottles.More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the insulated water bottle market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (fine mouth, big mouth, mugs, tumblers), distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online stores), and material (plastic, metal, glass, silicone), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:Bottled Water Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% reaching over US$ 543.69 Bn by 2032. sales of purified bottled water to register over 1/3rd.Liquid Packaging Carton Market , valued at US$ 18.93 billion in 2024, is projected to surge at a significant 5.8% CAGR, reaching US$ 33.26 billion by 2034.About Fact:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: ...

S. N. Jha

Fact

+1 628-251-1583

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.