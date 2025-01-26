Jordan, Hungary Discuss Parliamentary Relations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 26 (Petra) – Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi and Hungarian Ambassador Attila Kalli Sunday discussed prospects of enhancing relations between the two countries in parliamentary and other fields.Safadi said Jordan is committed to advancing cooperation, stressing trade and cultural relations and voicing an interest to raise scholarships for Jordanian students in Hungarian universities, in addition to closer parliamentary cooperation.The envoy commended Jordan's regional role and King Abdullah's leadership in promoting security and stability in the Middle east, expressing Hungary's support of the Hashemite custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.He further expressed Hungary's deep appreciation for the King's efforts at the Baptism Site of Jesus Christ in Al-Maghtas.