King Departs On Working Visit To Belgium

Amman, Jan 26 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II departed Jordan on Sunday, on a working visit to Belgium.His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II will accompany His Majesty on the working visit, which starts on Tuesday.The Belgium visit will follow a short private visit.His Royal Highness Prince Ali bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.