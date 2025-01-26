عربي


King Departs On Working Visit To Belgium

1/26/2025 2:01:49 PM

Amman, Jan 26 (Petra) -- his majesty King Abdullah II departed Jordan on Sunday, on a working visit to Belgium.
His Royal Highness crown prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II will accompany His Majesty on the working visit, which starts on Tuesday.
The Belgium visit will follow a short private visit.
His Royal Highness Prince Ali bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.

Jordan News Agency

