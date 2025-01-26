Jordan, China To Hold Economic Conference In 2025
Amman, Jan. 26 (Petra) - Chairman of Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) Hamdi Tabba'a discussed with Commercial Attaché at the Chinese Embassy, Cheng Yongru, ways to hold a Jordanian-Chinese economic conference
during the current year in the Kingdom to support bilateral economic and trade relations and enhance mutual investments.
In a statement Sunday, Tabba'a affirmed the importance of developing bilateral relations in multiple economic sectors, primarily tourism, energy
and education, and activating the Jordanian-Chinese Business Council to enhance volume of mutual trade and investment.
Tabba'a called for intensifying meetings for the two countries' businesspeople and the private sector to present and benefit from investment opportunities, especially in development, service and tourism projects.
Meanwhile, Yongru stressed the importance of strengthening joint economic, trade and investment relations, welcoming the economic conference aimed to enhance volume of mutual trade and investments.
Noting the embassy's role in providing support for joint economic projects in various sectors, Yongru expressed the Chinese side's interest in investing in Jordan's various development sectors and enhancing mutual trade exchange and investment flow.
Jordan, he said, enjoys an "advanced" investment environment, which provides opportunities for Chinese investors to invest in the Kingdom, calling for continued coordination and consultation among businesspeople to present the two countries' existing investment opportunities.
According to official data, volume of Jordan-China trade exchange amounted to nearly $4,855 million in 2023, as exports accounted for about $359 million, while imports approximately stood at $4,496 million.
