Labor Minister: Foreign Labor Licenses From Jordan Industry Chamber

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 26 (Petra) -- of Khaled Bakkar said Sunday his will promptly grant permits to industrial facilities to bring in non-Jordanian workers in case local labor is unavailable.He told a meeting organized by the Jordan Chamber of that the door will be open to hire expatriate labor as of mid-February, urging the industrial sector to submit applications through the chamber.The ministry will not leave any production line or economic facility short-staffed if Jordanian labor is unavailable for a sustainable production, he stressed, adding the ministry is opening training academies in partnership with the private sector to provide skilled labor.For his part, President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, Fathi Al-Jaghbeer, said the industrial sector gives Jordanians a priority to employment, with local labor accounting for over 90 percent of the workforce. But he pointed to a need for foreign workers in some professions and specializations shunned by Jordanians.Jaghbeer stressed the importance of aligning education outputs with market needs through vocational training and specialized academies for qualified labor.