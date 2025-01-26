NAF, World Bank Discuss Social Protection Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 26 (Petra) - Director General of National Aid Fund (NAF), Khitam Shnikat, reviewed with Ousmane Dione, World Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa, the fund's current social assistance programs provided to the Kingdom's target groups.During a meeting, Shnikat briefed Dione on the NAF's services in providing support and assistance to the Kingdom's impoverished and needy families, primarily the Unified Cash Support Program.Shnikat also indicated these programs' role in creating "a living standard" for underprivileged households to secure their livelihood requirements.Shnikat stressed the importance of the bank's technical and technological role in developing the NAF's work process.The computer infrastructure, provided in cooperation and partnership with the World Bank and partner international organizations, has a role in implementing the NAF's programs, according to the "best" international standards in the social protection field, she pointed out.Furthermore, she stressed that the NAF pays "due" attention to economic empowerment to create a "new" culture that suits the economic conditions facing poor families.In this context, she said NAF's training and employment areas are the "main" priorities in the quality of its strategic goals.Meanwhile, Dione praised efforts made to raise the impoverished households' living standards, expressing the World Bank's interest in increasing the joint cooperation level.