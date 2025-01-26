Interior Ministry Eases Entry For Foreign Nationals, Expands Tourism Incentives

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 26 (Petra) – The of Interior has announced a new decision permitting foreign nationals and Syrian nationals residing in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and all European nations to enter Jordan without prior approvals. This applies to individuals holding valid residencies of at least four months, marking a reduction from the previous six-month requirement.The decision now includes Syrian nationals residing in European countries, an extension of the previous policy limited to European Union residents. Additionally, all European country residents are covered under this initiative, emphasizing the Kingdom's efforts to attract visitors and investors alike.The ministry clarified that the initiative aims to stimulate various forms of tourism, attract business and investment, and align with the objectives of the Economic Modernization Vision. By establishing Jordan as a global tourism and investment destination, the policy encompasses cultural, natural, medical, health, and conference tourism, along with filmmaking.In a statement issued Sunday, the ministry also announced key changes: holders of Schengen and US visas may now enter the Kingdom regardless of prior usage of these visas in issuing countries. Those granted five-year multiple-entry visas to Jordan will automatically receive a three-month residence permit for each visit upon arrival at border checkpoints, eliminating the need for security reviews.Additionally, domestic workers accompanying Jordanian sponsors residing in the GCC or those employed by GCC nationals can enter Jordan alongside their employers and obtain temporary three-month residencies through border centers. This measure aims to support Jordanian expatriates and streamline visits for GCC residents.The ministry stressed that these changes prioritize the state's supreme interests while maintaining the integrity of Jordan's national security framework.