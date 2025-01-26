80 Female Students Poisoned At Iranian University After Consuming Canned Tuna

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Iranian have reported that 80 female students were poisoned after consuming canned tuna at Pishva Varamin University.

The spokesperson for Tehran's emergency services stated that 22 of the affected students were treated on-site and discharged, while the rest were taken to the hospital for further care.

As of midday Saturday, some of the hospitalized students were discharged, and the general condition of the remaining students was reported to be stable.

Over the past year, multiple incidents of food poisoning involving students at various Iranian universities have been reported.

In December, Iranian media reported that 40 students from Shushtar Medical Sciences University experienced symptoms of poisoning after having dinner at their dormitory, requiring hospitalization.

Food poisoning incidents in Iran are not limited to universities. Students and workers have also been affected, with some cases resulting in fatalities.

For example, in November, 42 students from a boys' school in Kashmar, Khorasan Razavi Province, were hospitalized after consuming breakfast prepared at their school.

The recurring food poisoning incidents in Iran highlight systemic issues in food safety and hygiene standards in educational institutions and workplaces, raising concerns among the public.

Addressing these concerns requires immediate action from authorities, including stricter regulations and monitoring of food preparation and distribution to ensure the health and safety of students and workers across the country.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram