Syrian-Jordanian Free Zone Starts Operation Monday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 26 (Petra) -- Work in the Syrian-Jordanian Free Zone will resume on Monday, the of Industry, Trade and announced.Minister Yarub Qudah stated Sunday that Jordan is committed to supporting Syria, assisting its reconstruction efforts and bolstering cooperation with Damascus.The announcement came following a meeting of the General Assembly of the Syrian-Jordanian Free Zone Company where Jordanian and Syrian officials discussed improving the zone's operations, strengthening the Jordanian Jaber and Syrian Nassib crossings and facilitating trade and investment.The meeting discussed extending customs crossing hours to operate around the clock.They discussed activating the free trade agreement between Jordan and Syria to increase trade volumes, address challenges facing the private sector in both countries, streamline transport and reduce fees on transit trucks.