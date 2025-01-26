Putin Greets Prez Murmu, PM Modi On Occasion Of India’S 76Th R-Day

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir on Sunday congratulated his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu and Prime Narendra Modi on the occasion of the country's 76th Republic Day.

The Russian leader in a message said: " Honourable Mrs President, Honourable Mr Prime Minister, Please accept sincere congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday - the Republic Day."

Putin said: "India's achievements in the economic, social, scientific, technological and other spheres are widely known. Your country is making a substantial contribution to ensuring international stability and security and to addressing vital issues on the regional and global agenda."

The message mentioned that "the Constitution that came into force 75 years ago laid the foundation for building effective state institutions and a free democratic development of India".

India and Russia have enjoyed and maintained healthy and strong bilateral relations since the Soviet era.

Speaking of his country's relation with India, Putin said: "We set a high value on the relations of privileged strategic partnership between our states. I am confident that by working together we can ensure the continued growth of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in all areas. This undoubtedly meets the fundamental interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and India."

The Russian President concluded his message by saying: "Sincerely wish the best of health and every success to you as well as happiness and well-being - to all Indian citizens."

Colourful programmes marked the 76th Republic Day celebrations in the national capital's Kartavya Path.

India's rich cultural heritage and its military might on full display, with the country's top leadership as well as thousands of delegates in attendance.

More than 30 tableaux from 16 state governments and Union Territories, Central ministries, Tri-services and veterans participated in the celebrations, highlighting this year's theme of 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations, which also saw about 10,000 special guests in attendance. These guests are called the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat' (golden India).