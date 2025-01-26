Gaza Death Toll From Israeli War Reaches 47,306

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, January 26 (Petra) -- The death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression has risen to 47,306, with 111,483 others injured, the of in the Gaza Strip announced.The Ministry stated Sunday that the bodies of 23 Palestinians were brought to Gaza's hospitals in the past 72 hours, 14 of which were recovered from the rubble.Five of the Palestinian succumbed to their wounds and 4 were newly identified "martyrs." 11 others were reported wounded.The Ministry noted that many victims remain trapped under rubble or stranded on roads, with ambulance and civil defecse teams unable to reach them due to the ongoing conflict.