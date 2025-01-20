Senate Committee, British Delegation Discusses Regional Issues With British Delegation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 20 (Petra) - The Senate's Arab, International, and Expatriate Affairs Committee, led by Senator Hani Mulki, met on Monday with Emily Thornberry, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the British House of Commons, and her accompanying delegation.Mulki emphasized King Abdullah II's commitment to supporting the Palestinians in securing their legitimate rights, particularly the establishment of an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, to foster peace in the region.He discussed the regional conditions, underscoring the necessity of implementing the prisoner exchange agreement, upholding the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and ending the genocide and blockade imposed by Israel.Mulki highlighted the importance of the international community's continued support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which remains vital for Palestinian refugees.He also reiterated Jordan's backing of Syria in its efforts to rebuild and ensure the safe return of refugees to a sovereign and independent state.Thornberry expressed the UK's eagerness to strengthen its relations with Jordan, recognizing the deep historical ties between the two nations and their collaboration in various fields.She acknowledged Jordan's crucial role in the Middle East and King Abdullah II's esteemed international standing and diplomatic efforts.The British delegation members emphasized the importance of Jordan's role in the region and the respect King Abdullah II commands globally.The senators, in turn, stressed the need for ongoing communication and consultations between the two countries on international issues of mutual interest, advocating for the exchange of visits and meetings to enhance bilateral relations across various sectors.