Azerbaijan Defense Ministry Shares Weekly Review
Date
1/19/2025 5:06:28 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan released a
summary video based on information shared last week.
Azernews presents the video via the ministry's
press service.
MENAFN19012025000195011045ID1109105667
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.