Biden considers choices to avoid TikTok prohibition

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden is considering options to prevent TikTok from being banned in the US, as a law requiring the app’s shutdown or sale is set to take effect on Sunday, his final day in office. The law, which aims to address national security concerns related to TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, mandates that the company divest from its US operations by January 19, 2025, or face removal from app stores and loss of essential infrastructure.



Despite Biden's past support for the TikTok ban, his administration is now exploring alternatives to keep the operational, potentially shifting responsibility to President-elect Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated on Monday. An administration official stated that Americans shouldn't expect TikTok to be banned on Sunday, as lawmakers are working on options to delay the shutdown.



The law grants the president the ability to issue a 90-day extension if "significant progress" is made toward divestment. TikTok and ByteDance have argued that the law infringes on First Amendment rights, but the US Supreme Court seemed unconvinced during oral arguments, with Chief Justice John Roberts emphasizing concerns about China's influence over the app.



TikTok has already planned to "go dark" on Sunday, with a message for users explaining the situation and offering data download options. Meanwhile, Trump is reportedly considering an executive order to extend the deadline, allowing more time for negotiations.

MENAFN19012025000045015687ID1109105880