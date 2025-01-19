Invest Qatar Pavilion To Debut At World Economic Forum 2025 In Davos

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Invest Qatar has announced the launch of the inaugural "Invest Qatar Pavilion" at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland held from January 20 to 24.

The pavilion will showcase Qatar's dynamic business ecosystem, innovation-driven and diverse opportunities. It will serve as a platform, bringing together national stakeholders and global leaders, underscoring Qatar's unwavering commitment to advancing the future of business and technological progress.

It enables visitors to explore the country's rich culture and thriving business landscape, while discovering the future of innovation and new opportunities.

CEO of Invest Qatar, Sheikh Ali bin Alwaleed Al-Thani said: "The debut of the Invest Qatar Pavilion at the World Economic Forum in Davos marks a significant milestone in our efforts to position Qatar as a premier destination for investment and innovation. This initiative enables us to forge meaningful connections with global leaders, highlighting Qatar's vibrant business landscape, cultural richness and ambitious vision for driving future growth."

The carefully curated programming of the pavilion delves into the key themes of this year's World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age." In partnership with The Economist Impact, Invest Qatar will host two events discussing the themes of innovation, logistics and global connectivity.

The first event, titled "Future Pathways for Logistics: Resilience, Innovation, and Global Connectivity," will explore how emerging technologies, geopolitical trends and sustainability are shaping the future of global logistics and supply chains.

The second panel, titled "From Sandboxes to Success: The Middle East's New Innovation Ecosystems," will examine how policies, regulatory sandboxes and advanced technologies are fostering entrepreneurial ecosystems and attracting global talent and investment.

The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) is responsible for overseeing investment promotion activities, aimed at attracting foreign direct investment to Qatar. Established in 2019, Invest Qatar's mission is to strengthen Qatar's position as an ideal investment destination, while facilitating investments that foster economic diversification and development.

