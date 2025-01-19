Biden possibly to pardon leaker of Trump’s tax histories to wealthy Americans

(MENAFN) The Biden administration is considering granting clemency to Charles Littlejohn, a former IRS employee convicted of leaking the tax records of wealthy Americans, including US President-elect Donald Trump. Littlejohn, who was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty in October 2024, stole and shared the confidential records with media outlets, including The New York Times and ProPublica. His leak, which revealed Trump’s minimal tax payments, sparked public controversy.



The potential clemency comes as Biden prepares to leave office, having already issued a record number of pardons and commutations. Littlejohn’s actions, which involved disclosing the tax records of thousands of prominent individuals, led to significant revelations about Trump’s tax filings. In 2020, The New York Times reported that Trump had paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, and in most years paid no taxes due to financial losses.



ProPublica also published similar findings in 2021. While the media outlets involved in publishing the leaks have not faced charges, the DOJ's investigation in 2023 disclosed the malpractice. Democrats in Congress later released some of Trump’s tax records, which the president-elect defended, stating that they showcased his success as a real estate developer and his use of tax incentives.

