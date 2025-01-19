HIL 2024-25: Soorma Hockey Club Eye Winning Start Of Phase 2 Against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

(MENAFN- IANS) Rourkela, Jan 19 (IANS) Soorma Hockey Club Men's team has a busy period ahead of them with a clash against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers on Monday, followed by a match against Delhi SG Pipers on January 22. With these two matches, Soorma will aim to begin phase 2 of the league on the right foot.

In phase 2, Soorma Hockey Club are placed in Pool A along with Delhi SG Pipers, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers and Vedanta Kalinga Lancers.

Having played six matches so far, Soorma Hockey Club have secured one win, two penalty shootout bonus points and one draw to be placed sixth on the table with eight points to their name. Meanwhile, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers are placed fourth, coming off a 5-3 victory against the UP Rudras in their last match.

“I think the match tomorrow is going to be a fight, a stretched game at times for the players. But for us it has to be a trampoline to go to the next phase, we need to get a result and so we will have to be ready to play a big game tomorrow,” head coach Jeroen Baart commented.

“The boys have realised that we have to do better. We also realise that some things we can control and some things we can't control, like injuries or other things. We just need to focus on the things that we do, try to control. We are confident that we have the qualities to do well tomorrow and go on the field and give it our all. I think the vibe is very positive and we all believe and we will be ready to fight for those points tomorrow,” he added.

After the match against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Soorma will take on Delhi SG Pipers on January 22. The Pipers have failed to secure a victory in the league so far and will be looking to change their fortunes heading into the next phase. The last time they faced the Pipers, Soorma walked away with a 2-2 (3-1 SO) penalty shootout victory, claiming the bonus point from a closely contested match.

“I believe in the things that we've done so far. I think we have been playing really good hockey, only thing is to get the result to go our side now and that means we have to be better in the offensive circle. We've been focusing again on it for the last week and we have to make a step up. I really believe in the steps that we've made, but now it's upto us all to be efficient in the circle,” he explained.