(MENAFN) The UK and Ukraine are set to sign a long-term partnership agreement during British Prime Keir Starmer's first visit to Kiev since taking office. The agreement, announced by the British on Thursday, aims to strengthen the "unbreakable bonds" between the two nations, particularly in defense and other sectors. The deal is intended to counter Russia's ongoing aggression and bolster defense cooperation, including maritime security in the Baltic Sea, Black Sea, and Sea of Azov.



During his visit, Starmer also unveiled a new mobile air defense system to aid Ukraine, specifically tailored to its defense needs. The agreement is expected to include initiatives like the UK’s Grain Verification Scheme to monitor grain from Russia's new territories. Despite the UK's significant aid to Ukraine, there has been some private dissatisfaction in Kiev over Starmer's cautious approach, with Ukrainian officials questioning the delay of his visit since taking office. Russian officials, in turn, criticized the UK's continued support for Ukraine, accusing it of prolonging the conflict.

