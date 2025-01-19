Could Trump's Inauguration Drive Up The Value Of Cryptocurrency? Check Out The Top 10 Coins With The Greatest Potential

(MENAFN- Breaking) As Donald Trump, the President-elect, gears up for his inauguration on January 20, there is a lot of excitement in the community about how his administration might impact digital assets.

Analysts are closely studying which crypto assets could see the most significant benefits during this crucial period. has been vocal about his support for positioning the United States as a leader in the crypto sphere.

According to expert Xremlin, Trump's presidency could potentially mark a“golden era” for crypto. The analysis focuses on US-founded coins and assets associated with the Trump family, suggesting that the inauguration could trigger substantial price shifts for certain altcoins.

Eric Trump has publicly disclosed his investments in Sui (SUI), Solana (SOL ), Ethereum (ETH ), and Bitcoin (BTC ), indicating a preference for established cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum (ETH ): Xremlin highlights Ethereum as a fundamental element of the crypto ecosystem, renowned for its smart contract capabilities and wide range of use cases.

The Top Crypto Contenders

The analyst believes that as a leading platform for decentralized applications (dApps), Ethereum 's significance in the market is undeniable, making it an essential component of any crypto portfolio.



Bitcoin (BTC ): Often dubbed as digital gold, Bitcoin is the most well-known cryptocurrency and serves as a benchmark for the entire market. Xremlin suggests that its potential inclusion in a US Strategic Bitcoin reserve could further solidify its position and attract more interest from institutional investors. Solana (SOL ): As a US-based blockchain with a strong user base, Solana has gained recognition for its speed and scalability.

The analyst speculates that an exchange-traded fund (ETF) launch could be on the horizon, enhancing Solana 's visibility and accessibility to mainstream investors.

Sui (SUI): Positioned as a direct competitor to Solana , Sui boasts higher transactions per second (TPS) but currently lacks a significant user base.

Being US-founded, Sui is expected to benefit from any favorable regulatory developments that may emerge during Trump's tenure.

World Liberty: Initiated by the Trump family, is another project worth monitoring, according to Xremlin. Despite not being launched yet, its association with the Trump name could potentially lead to price surges upon entering the market.

Other Contenders For The“Trump Trade”

Alongside the mentioned digital assets, Xremlin points out several other US-founded projects gaining traction that could play a role in the so-called“Trump trade”:



Ripple (XRP ): Known for its blockchain-based payment protocol, Ripple facilitates real-time cross-border payments, positioning it as a crucial player for financial institutions.

Chainlink (LINK): Serving as a blockchain-agnostic platform, Chainlink connects diverse chains to major financial institutions, enabling seamless data connectivity and interoperability.

Ondo (ONDO): This platform bridges traditional financial products like US bonds and treasuries to the blockchain, enhancing accessibility and efficiency in the DeFi space.

Hedera (HBAR): Governed by a council including tech giants like Google and IBM, Hedera offers fast and energy-efficient transactions, ensuring stability and transparency. Stellar (XLM): Focused on facilitating low-cost cross-border payments, Stellar collaborates with companies like Circle and MoneyGram to integrate blockchain solutions into the U.S. financial system.

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView .com

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.