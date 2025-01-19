Fragile ceasefire agreement between Israel, Hamas emerges

(MENAFN) After 466 days of intense conflict, a fragile ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas has emerged, raising hopes for peace amid the devastation of the Middle East. The deal, set to begin on January 19, aims to halt the violence that has taken a heavy toll on both Palestinians and Israelis, with a focus on hostages' release and the de-escalation of military activity. For Gaza, the truce offers a chance for recovery and normalcy, while Israelis cautiously welcome the possibility of peace.



The ceasefire’s terms, brokered by Qatar, will include a 42-day truce, a reduction in Israeli military presence in Gaza, and humanitarian aid. However, the region’s history of failed ceasefires raises concerns about the longevity and effectiveness of this agreement. Previous truce attempts, like the one between Israel and Hezbollah in 2024, have faltered despite international mediation. Furthermore, Israel has continued military operations, such as airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, despite the ongoing ceasefire.



The situation remains volatile, and while the truce offers hope, its fragile nature and the ongoing security concerns make it uncertain whether lasting peace can be achieved. The earlier seven-day ceasefire in late 2023 collapsed quickly, highlighting the difficulties of reaching stability in a conflict-driven region.

