Nine Bangladeshis Staying Illegally At Thane Labour Camp Where Saif's Attacker Stayed, Says Kirit Somaiya

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Hours after Bangladeshi national Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad was arrested in connection with the attack on Saif Ali Khan, BJP leader Kirti Somaiya said he visited the labour camp at Kavesar, where the accused stayed for three months, and found that nine Bangladeshis were living there without documents.

Besides, Somaiya also asked the Commissioner to conduct a combing operation in the area.

In his post on social X, Somaiya said, "I met 12 workers, nine were Bangladeshi Muslims (Imman Husein, Amir Sohel....). They say they are from Malda but No Authentic Documents. I talk to the Police Commissioner for Combing Operation."

Earlier, DCP Zone 9 Dixit Gedam said, "On January 16, at 2 a.m., actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his residence. An FIR was registered and one accused has been arrested. His name is Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, he is 30 years old. He entered the house with the intention of robbery. Further investigation is on."

According to Gedam, the suspect is allegedly from Bangladesh and does not have valid Indian documents.

He further said: "The accused was using Vijay Das as his current name. He came to Mumbai 5-6 months ago. He stayed in Mumbai for a few days and then in the vicinity of Mumbai. He used to work in a housekeeping agency."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah accusing him of making Indian borders porous so that Bangladeshis enter illegally and indulge in crimes.

However, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh lauded the swift action of the Mumbai Police and accused opposition parties of supporting illegal immigration.

The incident occurred at 2 a. m. on January 16 at Saif's 12th-floor apartment in Bandra. The accused reportedly used the staircase to access the actor's home.