Iran suggests enhancing agricultural collaboration with Russia

(MENAFN) On Thursday, January 16, Iranian Minister Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh held a meeting with Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Nikolaevna Lut in Moscow to discuss strengthening agricultural cooperation between the two nations. Nouri emphasized that agriculture and food were vital pillars in the economic relations between Iran and Russia. He proposed the establishment of a joint agricultural cooperation committee, aiming to boost collaboration in areas like farming, horticulture, fisheries, forestry, and natural resource protection. Furthermore, Nouri underscored the need to address the existing barriers hindering Iran's agricultural exports to Russia.



In addition, the Iranian minister called on Russia to prioritize the import of specific agricultural products from Iran rather than sourcing them from other regions. He also expressed Iran's readiness to attract Russian investment for joint agricultural ventures, focusing on fostering deeper economic ties through shared agricultural projects. This would help both nations expand trade and tap into the growing demand for agricultural products.



Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut expressed her appreciation for Iran's achievements in achieving agricultural self-sufficiency and advancing agricultural technologies. She highlighted Russia’s willingness to collaborate with Iran on projects related to seed, sapling, and livestock breeding. The aim would be to improve self-sufficiency in various agricultural industries and share expertise on these crucial areas of agricultural development.



Lut also proposed expanding cooperation between the two countries in the fields of biotechnology, technology transfer, and agricultural education. She emphasized the need for engaging skilled specialists and young talent in agriculture to foster innovation and ensure the long-term success of these collaborative efforts. Both ministers agreed that their nations could benefit from a stronger partnership that addresses agricultural challenges and promotes sustainable growth.

