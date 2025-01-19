Iranian Army praises Gaza ceasefire as pivotal victory for Resistance

(MENAFN) The Iranian has celebrated the recent ceasefire in Gaza as a historic milestone for the Resistance, declaring, "This great victory has strengthened the will of the Resistance and doubled the hope for the complete liberation of Palestine from the yoke of the Zionist enemy."



In a statement released on Saturday, the Army praised the unyielding spirit and resilience of Gaza's people, commending their ability to endure the hardships of invasion, violence, and displacement.



"This historic moment, marked by the victory of the Resistance and the ceasefire in Gaza, has given rise to a grand epic written by a heroic nation," the statement read.



Highlighting the 15 months of unrelenting Israeli aggression, the Army remarked, "The steadfastness and perseverance of Gaza’s courageous people have resulted in a clear triumph for this valiant nation in the ancient land of Palestine."



The statement emphasized that the patience and unwavering resolve of Gaza's people have proven that no force can undermine their determination to achieve their rightful goals.



The Iranian Army concluded, "Undoubtedly, the Resistance in Gaza marks a turning point in the history of the struggle against Zionism and for the liberation of Palestine, inspiring hope for future generations in that land and energizing all free nations worldwide."

