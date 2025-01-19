Historical And Architectural Monument In Nakhchivan's Ordubad To Be Restored
Design work has begun for the restoration of the historical and
architectural monument "Sarsheher Mosque" located in the city of
Ordubad, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
As reported by the Ministry of Culture of the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic, a contract has been signed with one of the
local companies in this regard.
According to the contract, works will be carried out to restore
the Sarshahar Mosque, the entrance arches to Sarshahar Square, and
to improve the square.
It should be noted that the Sarshahar Mosque dates back to the
18th century. The two-story mosque has a mihrab, wooden columns,
lattice windows, and a square. It was restored and renovated in
1986 and turned into a square complex.
The mosque is on the list of immovable historical and cultural
monuments of local importance by the decision of the Cabinet of
Ministers dated August 2, 2001.
