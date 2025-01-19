US Launches New Airstrikes On Yemen's Capital

(MENAFN- IANS) Aden, Jan 19 (IANS) U.S. forces conducted fresh on Yemen's area in northern Sanaa early Sunday, following claims by the Houthi group of targeting a U.S. aircraft carrier and warships in the Red Sea, said Houthi media.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported that four U.S. airstrikes hit the Al-Azraqeen area, north of the capital, Sanaa. Local residents confirmed to Xinhua that explosions were heard across the city following the bombardment.

The strikes came hours after Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea announced a "joint Yemeni military operation" targeting the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and accompanying vessels north of the Red Sea, using "drones and cruise missiles."

Sarea said the operation "achieved its goals successfully" and marked the eighth such attack on the carrier since its deployment to the Red Sea region, Xinhua news agency reported.

The U.S. Central Command had previously announced the carrier group's arrival in the Red Sea on December 14.

In a warning to foreign forces, Sarea said that Houthi forces would "confront any aggression with qualitative military operations" without limitations during the Gaza ceasefire period.

The latest escalation follows the Houthi group's announcement Saturday evening of launching two missiles at Israeli targets in the Eilat area.

The Houthis have been launching missile and drone attacks targeting what it called "Israel-linked" ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 to show solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the U.S.-British naval coalition stationed in the waters has since January 2024 conducted regular air raids and missile strikes against Houthi targets to deter the group.