SpaceX Starship test flight ends with booster catch, spacecraft destruction

(MENAFN) On Thursday, SpaceX launched its Starship rocket on another test flight, but the mission ended in failure as the spacecraft disintegrated shortly after an impressive booster recovery at the launch pad.



According to the company, the Starship experienced what it described as a "rapid unscheduled disassembly." During its ascent, the spacecraft's six engines appeared to shut down one after another, with communication lost about 8 1/2 minutes into the flight.



This flight marked the debut of an upgraded Starship model, intended to perform a near-global loop over the Gulf of Mexico from Texas. The spacecraft carried 10 dummy satellites to simulate a satellite deployment exercise during its mission.



A key highlight of the test was SpaceX’s successful use of the launch tower's massive mechanical arms, nicknamed "chopsticks," to catch the descending booster. This maneuver, only the second successful attempt to date, saw the booster hover above the pad before being securely grabbed by the arms.



However, the excitement of the catch quickly turned to disappointment for SpaceX and the spectators gathered at the southern tip of Texas.



MENAFN19012025000045016755ID1109105892