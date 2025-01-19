Chennaiyin FC Sign Defender Pritam Kotal On Two-And-A-Half-Year Deal

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 19 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC have completed the signing of Indian international defender Pritam Kotal from Kerala Blasters FC on a two-and-a-half-year deal. In his international career, the 31-year-old has already produced more than 50 caps for the national team.

A versatile defender, who can play anywhere in the backline, Kotal joined Chennaiyin after spending the last year-and-a-half with Kerala, which included a spell of 14 games during the first half of the ISL 2024-25 season. The 31-year-old has already trained with the club and is set to make his debut in the coming days.

Kotal, a key defender in Indian football, has consistently excelled since the ISL began in 2014. Originating from West Bengal, his youth career commenced with Chirag United before he made a name for himself in the I-League. Kotal would eventually foray into the ISL and become a crucial player for several teams, adding the league titles in the 2016 and 2019-2020 seasons to his burgeoning trophy cabinet.

Beyond his abilities and silverware, Kotal is also known for his leadership qualities on the pitch. The defender has previously captained Mohun Bagan Super Giant, leading them to eight consecutive victories in the Kolkata derbies.

Speaking upon his arrival, Kotal said, "Very happy to be here and be a part of the Chennaiyin FC family. The coach explained he really wanted me in his team, so when I got the offer, I had no doubts about joining. This is a very good team that plays well. My goal from hereon would be to try and win every match and go to the playoffs."

"Coach Coyle has been here for a few years, he knows the league, the Indian players. The players, too, know and respect him. I want to give everything on the pitch and I am very happy to play under him," Kotal added.

Internationally, Kotal made his senior debut in 2015 and has been a mainstay in the Indian national team since. He played a crucial role in India's 2016 South Asian Football Federation Championship victory and was part of the squads that contested the 2018 Intercontinental Cup and the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. Having represented India across multiple age groups, Kotal was awarded the AIFF Emerging Player of the Year in 2015.

Pleased with Kotal's recruitment, head coach Owen Coyle said, "We're absolutely delighted to bring Pritam to the football club. He's a player who has played at the highest level and represented India over 50 times. He has been a champion in the league and has great leadership qualities to go with his footballing ability. He is very driven. I spoke to him at length, he wants to come into the club, help the younger players, and obviously show how good a player he is."

"It's a great fit for the club. A very good character, a leader, and he'll certainly help the team in the second half of the season," Coyle added.