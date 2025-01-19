UNPA releases commemorative event stamp sheet for 2025 Chinese Lunar New Year

(MENAFN) On Friday, the United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) released a commemorative event stamp sheet to rejoice next Chinese Lunar New Year, named the Year of the Snake. The stamp sheet contains 10 stamps with a value of 1.65 U.S. dollars each, including four red snakes winding around each other.



In Chinese culture, the circular linking of head to tail represents boundless steadiness, and the red color reflects the energy of life. Every single snake, with its rare design, interlocks to signal the vivacious variety of the countries around the whole world, bonded in synchronization.



Additionally, the tag on the left of the stamp displays the United Nations (UN) logo on a gold background, which can be swapped with images for personalization. The stamp sheet was created by Chinese artist Tiger Pan, who also demonstrated the UN Lunar Calendar sequence for the 2018 Year of the Dog, 2022 Year of the Tiger, 2023 Year of the Rabbit, as well as 2024 Year of the Dragon.



Moreover, UNPA is going to provide a Year of the Snake postcard along with a First Day Cover with an identical pattern as the stamps. UNPA finished the whole Chinese zodiac cycle of 12 animals four years ago. The recent snake stamp is the fourth of a fresh zodiac cycle released for UNPA's Lunar New Year stamp sequence.

