Chebli, Serre And Ziade Shine In Qatar National Sprint Season Opener

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Lebanese driver Mansour Chebli secured two wins while Qatar's Maher Serre and Nadim Ziade each secured podium finishes twice during the opening round of the 2025 Qatar National Sprint yesterday.

The season opener saw Chebli winning both the O1 and P1 classes. Ziade won the P2 class and also came third in the P1 class behind Chebli and second-placed Ihar Selivonchyk.

Serre secured his victory in the O3 class before finishing third in the P2 class where Ziade triumphed and Aleksander Jokic finished second. In the O2 class, Amro Abdulla emerged victorious, while Francesco Fornaciari topped the podium in the P3 class. Melina Jokic made her mark by winning the women's event in the opening round. The second round will take place on February 15.