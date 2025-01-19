Border Guards Destroy Russian Anti-Tank Missile System, Vehicles In Kharkiv Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) have destroyed an anti-tank missile system and four vehicles belonging to Russian occupiers on the Kharkiv front.
According to Ukrinform, the SBGS shared this information along with a corresponding video.
“Air reconnaissance units of the Kharkiv Border Guard Detachment identified and struck four vehicles, two shelters, one infantry fighting vehicle, and an enemy anti-tank missile system,” the statement said.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Forpost Brigade of the Kramatorsk Border Guard Detachment repelled an assault in the Vovchansk direction, destroying enemy equipment and capturing six Russian occupiers.
