WAYNE-SANDERSON FARMS SEEKS RELIEF FROM COURT AGAINST RECENT ACTIONS BY THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

OAKWOOD, Ga., Jan. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayne-Sanderson Farms today filed its own motion seeking clarity and relief from the court that its participation in the industry-standard Agri Stats subscription service is lawful and permitted. This was necessitated by unprecedented actions taken by the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. At 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning, the Division filed a motion seeking to declare the Company in violation of the Consent Decree and to force the Company to abandon its longstanding use of the benchmarking service Agri Stats. The Division is separately litigating against Agri Stats in a federal district court in Minnesota, seeking to permanently shut down Agri Stats' business, and, according to the Company's filings, this latest action is a backdoor attempt by the Division to use its Consent Decree with Wayne-Sanderson to accomplish that same goal.

The Consent Decree was entered into between the Company and the Division in 2022 upon the merger of Wayne Farms and Sanderson Farms, when the Division compelled the companies to enter into a settlement of a private class action lawsuit about employee wages – which was wholly unrelated to any issues surrounding the merger – in order to allow the merger to clear the DOJ's review process. In addition to paying private class action plaintiffs $69.8 million, the Consent Decree required the newly combined Company to endure a ten-year monitorship conducted by private attorneys called monitors working at the direction of the Division, but working solely at the cost of the Company.



"The Division's filing is premature and unwarranted, and a result of a poorly modeled and broken monitorship," said Jeremy Kilburn, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer of Wayne-Sanderson Farms. In its own filing today with the court, the Company demonstrates that it has not violated the Consent Decree. Instead, the filing explains the painstaking efforts the Company has undertaken to engage with the monitors and the Division over the last several months to identify and resolve potential issues relating to its long-standing and well-known subscription to Agri Stats. Until the Division's 2:15 a.m. filing a mere two days before the new Administration enters office, neither the monitors nor the Division had conveyed what aspects of the Agri Stats reports it argues are problematic, in spite of numerous requests by the Company for them to do so.



"To date, over the course of this nearly two year and almost $2 million monitorship, our monitors have billed for more time meeting and engaging with the Division than they have for meeting and engaging with us. They refused to meet with our personnel who can explain the Agri Stats service to them and correct their misunderstandings. This is not how a monitorship is supposed to work." said Kilburn.

Wayne-Sanderson Farms is hopeful that in the coming weeks the Division will meaningfully engage with the Company to correct its misunderstandings about the Agri Stats statistics subscription service, and put an end to these wasteful proceedings.



Wayne-Sanderson Farms is an industry leader and the nation's third-largest poultry producer, serving customers, consumers and communities with integrity, leadership and responsible farm, workplace and business practices. With a diverse portfolio of products, a strong operating culture and an industry-leading workforce of more than 26,000 people, Wayne-Sanderson Farms owns and operates 23 fresh and further-processing facilities across Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas. Wayne-Sanderson Farms produces affordable, high-quality poultry products for retail, foodservice, restaurant, industrial and institutional segments under the brand names of SANDERSON FARMS® fresh chicken; COVINGTON FARMS® fresh and frozen chicken; WAYNE FARMS® fresh and prepared chicken; PLATINUM HARVEST® premium fresh chicken; CHEF'S CRAFT® gourmet chicken; and NAKED TRUTH® premium chicken. For more information, visit our website at



