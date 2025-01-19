No Enemy Warships In Ukrainian Seas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are no Russian warships deployed in the Black Sea or the Sea of Azov.

That is according to the Ukrainian Navy's operational report as of 6:00 on January 19, 2025, shared on and reported by Ukrinform.

“No enemy warships deployed in the Black Sea; no enemy warships deployed in the Sea of Azov,” the post reads.

The Ukrainian Navy also reported the presence of six Russian warships in the Mediterranean Sea, including two armed with Kalibr cruise missiles, with a combined salvo capacity of up to 22 missiles.

In the past 24 hours, ship traffic through the Kerch Strait included: to the Black Sea – four vessels, with two continuing toward the Bosphorus Strait; to the Sea of Azov – six vessels, four of which came from the Bosphorus Strait.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that NATO's presence in the Baltic Sea will be "radically increased" in response to escalating Russian aggression in the region.