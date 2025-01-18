PM Discusses Ties, Gaza Truce With European Fms

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani discussed bilateral relations and international developments, particularly in Gaza and Syria with several European leaders, in separate phone calls Saturday.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs held a telephone conversation with Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom David Lammy.

The discussion focused on enhancing bilateral co-operation and exploring ways to advance and strengthen the partnership between the two countries. The two sides also reviewed ongoing preparations for the upcoming edition of the Qatari-British Strategic Dialogue.

The conversation further addressed efforts to ensure the comprehensive implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, including the exchange of detainees and prisoners. Additionally, they exchanged views on the latest developments in Syria.

During the call, HE Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to supporting the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and facilitating the exchange of detainees and prisoners, underscoring the importance of both parties adhering to their obligations.

For his part, the UK foreign secretary expressed his country's appreciation for Qatar's pivotal role and its continuous efforts, which were instrumental in achieving the agreement.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh held a phone call with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Caspar Veldkamp.

They discussed the cooperative relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to several regional and international issues of common interest.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs held a phone call with Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain, Jose Manuel Albares.

They discussed the cooperative relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them. They also discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories in light of the ceasefire agreement and the exchange of detainees and prisoners.

The call also addressed the latest developments in Syria.

HE Sheikh Mohammed held a phone call with Interim Federal Chancellor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria Alexander Schallenberg.

They discussed the cooperative relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop these ties. They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

